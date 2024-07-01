Inward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows by industry is the value of cross-border direct investment transactions received by the reporting economy during a year, by industry sector.

Inward FDI flows by industry represents transactions that increase the investment that foreign investors have in enterprises of a specific industry resident in the reporting economy, less transactions that decrease the investment of foreign investors in those resident enterprises.

This indicator is limited to eight selected ISIC4 industries from a wider selection in the source database. It enables the identification of the most attractive industries for FDI in economies in that year.

This indicator is measured in million USD.