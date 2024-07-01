Foreign direct investment (FDI) income payments by industry is the total returns within a year on direct investment stocks paid by enterprises in the reporting economy to their foreign investors, by industry sector.

It consists of earnings on equity investments plus interests on debt payables by enterprises of a specific industry resident in the reporting economy to their foreign investors. This indicator is limited to eight selected ISIC4 industries from a wider selection in the source database.

This indicator is measured in million USD.