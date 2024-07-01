Outward FDI stocks by partner country

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks by partner country is the total level of direct investment from the reporting economy at the end of the year, by destination countries. It reports the value of the resident investors' equity in and net loans to enterprises in the foreign destination country.

Outward FDI stocks are allocated to the immediate counterpart country for all OECD countries. This indicator is limited to eight selected source countries and World, while the source database includes outward FDI stocks for worldwide destinations.

This indicator is measured in million USD and as a share of total outward FDI stocks.