Outward FDI stocks by industry

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks by industry is the total level of direct investment from the reporting economy at the end of the year, by industry sector.

It is the value of the resident investors' equity in and net loans to enterprises resident abroad, for a specific industry at the end of the year. This indicator is limited to eight major ISIC4 industries from a wider selection in the source database.

This indicator is measured in million USD and as a share of total outward FDI stocks.