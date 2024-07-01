Outward FDI flows by partner country

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows by partner country is the value of cross-border direct investment transactions from the reporting economy during a year, by destination country or region.

Outward flows by partner country represent transactions that increase the investment that investors in the reporting economy have in enterprises in the destination country less any transactions that decrease the investment that investors in the reporting economy have in enterprises in the destination country.

This indicator is limited to eight selected destination countries and World, while the source database includes outward FDI flows for worldwide destinations. The indicator enables the identification of the major destinations of FDI for economies in that year.

Outward FDI flows are allocated to the immediate counterpart country for all OECD countries.

This indicator is measured in million USD.