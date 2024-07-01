Outward FDI flows by industry

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows by industry is the value of cross-border direct investment transactions from the reporting economy during a year, by industry sector.

It represents transactions that increase the investment that investors in the reporting economy have in enterprises resident abroad, less any transactions that decrease the investment that investors in the reporting economy have in enterprises resident abroad, for a specific industry. This indicator is limited to eight selected ISIC4 industries from a wider selection in the source database.

This indicator is measured in million USD.