Official development assistance (ODA) by sector is defined as the distribution of bilateral ODA commitments by economic sector.

These data are aggregates of individual projects notified under the Creditor Reporting System, supplemented by reporting on the sectoral distribution of technical co-operation, and on actual disbursements of food and emergency aid. It does not refer to the type of goods or services provided.

This indicator is measured in million USD constant prices, using 2021 as the base year.