Nominal gross domestic product (GDP)

Gross domestic product (GDP) is the standard measure of the value added created through the production of goods and services in a country during a certain period.

Consequently, GDP also measures the income earned from that production, or the total amount spent on final goods and services (less imports). This indicator is based on nominal GDP (also called GDP at current prices or GDP in value). As such, this indicator is less suited for comparisons over time, as developments are not only caused by real growth, but also by changes in prices and PPPs.

This indicator is measured in US dollars and US dollars per capita (current PPPs).