Net national income (NNI) is defined as gross national income minus the depreciation of fixed capital assets (dwellings, buildings, machinery, transport equipment and physical infrastructure) through wear and tear and obsolescence. This indicator is available in different measures: NNI in US dollars and US dollars per capita, at current prices and current PPPs; as an index (OECD nominal NNI per capita=100) and annual growth rates of NNI at constant prices. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA). The indicators based on nominal NNI are less suited for comparisons over time, as developments are not only caused by real growth, but also by changes in prices and PPPs.
Net national income
Net national income (NNI) is defined as gross national income minus the depreciation of fixed capital assets (dwellings, buildings, machinery, transport equipment and physical infrastructure) through wear and tear and obsolescence.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
ToolThe OECD has developed a new tool, the OECD Consumer Barometer that exploits and visualises consumer confidence data.
-
IndicatorNarrow money (M1) is currency in circulation plus sight deposits held by domestic non-banks.
-
oecdstatistics.blog28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
DatasetThe financial accounts and balance sheets are part of countries’ national accounts. The balance sheets provide a systematic recording of financial assets and liabilities at a point in time while the financial accounts explain changes over time.
-
DatasetThe Government Finance Statistics present the accounts of the General Government sector of the national accounts. The Public Sector Debt tables focus on debt and are for the whole of the public sector, which includes public corporations as well as General Government.