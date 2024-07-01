Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women. One in nine women will acquire breast cancer at some point in their life and one in thirty will die from the disease. Most OECD countries have adopted breast cancer screening programmes as an effective way for detecting the disease early, using tools such as mammography machines. This indicator shows the number of dedicated mammography machines (those designed exclusively for taking mammograms) available in OECD countries. The indicator is presented as a total and broken down between hospitals (primarily inpatient facilities) and ambulatory care providers (primarily outpatient facilities). It is measured per 1 000 000 inhabitants.