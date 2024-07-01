Computed Tomography (CT) exams help physicians diagnose a range of conditions by producing images of internal organs and structures of the body. A CT scanner is an x-ray machine which combines many x-ray images with the aid of a computer to generate cross-sectional views and, if needed, three-dimensional images of the internal organs and structures of the body. The indicator is presented as a total and broken down between hospitals and ambulatory care providers. It is measured per 1 000 inhabitants.