Life expectancy at birth is the average lifespan a newborn can be expected to live, assuming that age-specific mortality levels remain constant.

This is estimated as the actual age-specific death rate of any birth cohort cannot be known in advance. If death rates fall, actual life spans will be higher than life expectancy calculated using current death rates.

Life expectancy at birth is one of the most frequently used health status indicators. Gains in life expectancy at birth can be attributed to several factors, including rising living standards, improved lifestyle and better education, as well as greater access to quality health services.

This indicator is measured in years for the total population and by gender.