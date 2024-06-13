The labour force, or currently active population, comprises all persons who fulfil the requirements for inclusion among the employed (civilian employment plus the armed forces) or the unemployed. The employed are defined as those who work for pay or profit for at least one hour a week, or who have a job but are temporarily not at work due to illness, leave or industrial action. The armed forces cover personnel from the metropolitan territory drawn from the total available labour force who served in the armed forces during the period under consideration, whether stationed in the metropolitan territory or elsewhere. The unemployed are defined as people without work but actively seeking employment and currently available to start work. This indicator is seasonally adjusted and it is measured in persons.
Labour force
Related data
IndicatorLabour productivity is defined as real gross domestic product (GDP) per hour worked.
IndicatorThe native-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
IndicatorThe native-born employment rate is calculated as the share of employed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
IndicatorEmployment rate is the extent to which available labour resources (people available to work) are being used.
13 June 2024
