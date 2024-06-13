The labour force is the number of persons either employed or unemployed but actively looking for work. Forecast is based on an assessment of the economic climate in individual countries and the world economy, using a combination of model-based analyses and expert judgement. This indicator is measured in persons.
Labour force forecast
13 June 2024
