Inward FDI stocks by partner country

Inward foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks by partner country is the total level of direct investment in the reporting economy at the end of the year, by source countries. It reports the value of equity in, and net loans received by, enterprises resident in the reporting economy from foreign investors resident in the source country. FDI is when an investor resident in one economy establishes a lasting interest in and a significant degree of influence over an enterprise resident in another economy.

Inward FDI stocks are allocated to the immediate counterpart country, with some exceptions for which stocks are allocated to the ultimate investing country. This indicator is limited to eight selected source countries and World, while the source database includes inward FDI stocks for worldwide source countries and regions.

This indicator is measured in million USD and as a percentage of total inward FDI stocks.