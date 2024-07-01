Inward FDI stocks by industry

Inward foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks by industry is the total level of direct investment in the reporting economy at the end of the year, by industry sector. It reports the value of foreign investors’ equity in and net loans received by enterprises of a specific industry resident in the reporting economy, at the end of the year.

This indicator is limited to eight major ISIC4 industries from a wider selection in the source database. It enables the identification of the most attractive industry sectors for FDI in economies.

This indicator is measured in million USD and as a share of total inward FDI stocks.