Inward FDI flows by partner country

Inward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows by partner country is the value of cross-border direct investment transactions received by the reporting economy during a year, by source country.

It represents transactions that increase the investment that foreign investors from the source country have in enterprises resident in the reporting economy, less transactions that decrease the investment of foreign investors in resident enterprises.

This indicator is limited to eight selected source countries and World, while the source database includes inward FDI flows for worldwide destinations.

This indicator is limited to 8 origin countries while the source database includes inward FDI flows for worldwide geographic details, The indicator enables the identification of the major sources of FDI for a specific economy in that year. Inward FDI flows are allocated to the immediate counterpart country for all OECD countries

This indicator is measured in million USD.