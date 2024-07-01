Infrastructure investment covers spending on new transport construction and the improvement of the existing network. Infrastructure investment is a key determinant of performance in the transport sector. Inland infrastructure includes road, rail, inland waterways, maritime ports and airports and takes account of all sources of financing. Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labour mobility and connecting communities. This indicator is measured as a share of GDP for total inland investment and in euros for the road, rail, air, inland waterways and sea components.
Infrastructure investment
Infrastructure investment covers spending on new transport construction and the improvement of the existing network.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorPassenger car registrations refer to the number of newly (first-time) registered passenger cars (private cars) or vehicles (commercial cars) registered to the authorities.
-
IndicatorInfrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network.
-
IndicatorNuclear power plants is defined as the number of nuclear units in operation as of 1 January 2019.
-
IndicatorICT investment is defined as the acquisition of equipment and computer software that is used in production for more than one year.
-
IndicatorRoad accidents are measured in terms of the number of persons injured and deaths due to road accidents, whether immediate or within 30 days of the accident, and excluding suicides involving the use of road motor vehicles.
-
IndicatorContainer transport refers to the transportation of goods in standardized re-sealable transportation boxes by rail and sea.