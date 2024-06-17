Freight transport refers to the total movement of goods using inland transport on a given network. Data are expressed in million tonne-kilometres, which represents the transport of one tonne over one kilometre. Components for road and rail are available.
Freight transport
Freight transport refers to the total movement of goods using inland transport on a given network.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorThe current account balance of payments is a record of a country's international transactions with the rest of the world.
-
DashboardThis new OECD AIS Tracking Dashboard visualises key indicators on ports and maritime trade. Indicators still need to be refined, by complementing the AIS database with additional data sources, but already provide a useful source of information to monitor trade, at the country and global levels.
-
-
oecdstatistics.blog17 June 2024
-
DatasetTo enable a better understanding of global trade patterns, the OECD developed transparent methodologies to reconcile asymmetries in international trade data. Two balanced trade datasets are available: the OECD Balanced International Merchandise Trade dataset (BIMTS) and the OECD-WTO Balanced Trade in Services dataset (BaTIS).
-