Infrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network. It only covers maintenance expenditure financed by public administrations. Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labour mobility and connecting communities. This indicator is measured in euros and shown as components for road, rail, total inland, air and sea components.
Infrastructure maintenance
