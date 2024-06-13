ICT employment is defined as the people working in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. This indicator is measured as a percentage of business sector employment.
ICT employment is defined as the people working in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.
13 June 2024
