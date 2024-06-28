Household net worth

Household total net worth represents the total value of assets (financial as well as non-financial) minus the total value of outstanding liabilities of households (including non-profit institutions serving households). Please note that this indicator only takes into account the value of dwellings, and not other types of non-financial assets. The following financial assets and liabilities are included: currency and deposits; debt securities; loans; equity and investment fund shares/units; insurance, pensions and standardised guarantee schemes; financial derivatives and employee stock options; and other accounts receivable/payable. The indicator is measured as a percentage of household net disposable income.
ToolThe OECD has developed a new tool, the OECD Consumer Barometer that exploits and visualises consumer confidence data.
IndicatorNarrow money (M1) is currency in circulation plus sight deposits held by domestic non-banks.
DatasetThe financial accounts and balance sheets are part of countries’ national accounts. The balance sheets provide a systematic recording of financial assets and liabilities at a point in time while the financial accounts explain changes over time.
DatasetThe Government Finance Statistics present the accounts of the General Government sector of the national accounts. The Public Sector Debt tables focus on debt and are for the whole of the public sector, which includes public corporations as well as General Government.