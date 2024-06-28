Financial assets, such as saving depostis, investments in equity, shares and bonds, form an important part of overall wealth of households, and are an important source of revenue, either through the sales of these assets, or as a source of property income (such as interest and dividends). Pension entitlements are only included, if they relate to (funded) employment-related schemes, which may affect cross-country comparability to a considerable extent. Developments in the short term may show quite diverse movements, depending on the risk profile of the assets. The value of shares, for example, can show a relatively high volatility over the years. This indicator represents total financial assets of households per capita in US dollars at current PPPs.
Household financial assets
Financial assets, such as saving depostis, investments in equity, shares and bonds, form an important part of overall wealth of households, and are an important source of revenue, either through the sales of these assets, or as a source of property income (such as interest and dividends).
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
ToolThe OECD has developed a new tool, the OECD Consumer Barometer that exploits and visualises consumer confidence data.
-
IndicatorNarrow money (M1) is currency in circulation plus sight deposits held by domestic non-banks.
-
oecdstatistics.blog28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
DatasetThe financial accounts and balance sheets are part of countries’ national accounts. The balance sheets provide a systematic recording of financial assets and liabilities at a point in time while the financial accounts explain changes over time.
-
DatasetThe Government Finance Statistics present the accounts of the General Government sector of the national accounts. The Public Sector Debt tables focus on debt and are for the whole of the public sector, which includes public corporations as well as General Government.