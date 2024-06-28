Household financial assets

Financial assets, such as saving depostis, investments in equity, shares and bonds, form an important part of overall wealth of households, and are an important source of revenue, either through the sales of these assets, or as a source of property income (such as interest and dividends). Pension entitlements are only included, if they relate to (funded) employment-related schemes, which may affect cross-country comparability to a considerable extent. Developments in the short term may show quite diverse movements, depending on the risk profile of the assets. The value of shares, for example, can show a relatively high volatility over the years. This indicator represents total financial assets of households per capita in US dollars at current PPPs.