Grants by private agencies and NGOs

Grants by private voluntary agencies and non-government organisations (NGOs) are defined as transfers for development made by private voluntary agencies and NGOs in cash, goods or services for which no payment is required.

The private sector comprises private corporations, households and non-profit institutions serving households. Development funding from the private sector is becoming more significant. This includes private foundations, which play an increasing role in funding development and in finding innovative ways to promote it; non-government organisations; and the for-profit private sector.

This indicator is measured in million USD constant prices, using 2021 as the base year.