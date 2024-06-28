General government spending provides an indication of the size of government across countries. The large variation in this indicator highlights the variety of countries' approaches to delivering public goods and services and providing social protection, not necessarily differences in resources spent. This indicator is measured in terms of thousand USD per capita, and as percentage of GDP. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).
General government spending
General government spending provides an indication of the size of government across countries.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
ToolThe OECD has developed a new tool, the OECD Consumer Barometer that exploits and visualises consumer confidence data.
-
IndicatorNarrow money (M1) is currency in circulation plus sight deposits held by domestic non-banks.
-
oecdstatistics.blog28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
DatasetThe financial accounts and balance sheets are part of countries’ national accounts. The balance sheets provide a systematic recording of financial assets and liabilities at a point in time while the financial accounts explain changes over time.
-
DatasetThe Government Finance Statistics present the accounts of the General Government sector of the national accounts. The Public Sector Debt tables focus on debt and are for the whole of the public sector, which includes public corporations as well as General Government.