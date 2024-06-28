General government final consumption can be broken down into two distinct groups. The first reflects expenditures for collective consumption (defence, justice, etc.) that benefit the society as a whole, or large parts of society, and are often known as public goods and services. The second, referred to as "individual", relates to expenditures for individual consumption (health care, housing, education, etc.), incurred by government for the benefit of individual households. The two measures are calculated as percentage of gross domestic product. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA 2008).
General government spending by destination
