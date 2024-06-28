The net financial worth of the general government sector is the total value of its financial assets minus the total value of its outstanding liabilities. The general government sector consists of central, state and local governments as well as social security funds. Please refer to the 2008 System of National Accounts (2008 SNA) for a more detailed description of the government sector and the various financial instruments. This indicator is measured as a percentage of gross domestic product.
General government financial wealth
The net financial worth of the general government sector is the total value of its financial assets minus the total value of its outstanding liabilities.
Indicator
Share
