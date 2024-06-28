General government deficit is defined as the balance of income and expenditure of government, including capital income and capital expenditures. "Net lending" means that government has a surplus, and is providing financial resources to other sectors, while "net borrowing" means that government has a deficit, and requires financial resources from other sectors. This indicator is measured as a percentage of GDP. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA 2008).
General government deficit
Indicator
Share
