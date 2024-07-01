Foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks is the total level of direct cross-border investment over time. FDI is when an investor resident in one economy establishes a lasting interest in and a significant degree of influence over an enterprise resident in another economy.

FDI stocks are subdivided into outward and inward stocks. Outward FDI stock is the value of the resident investors' equity in and net loans to enterprises in foreign economies. Inward FDI stock is the value of foreign investors' equity in and net loans to enterprises resident in the reporting economy.

This indicator is measured in million USD and as a percentage of GDP.