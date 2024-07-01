Foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictiveness is an OECD index gauging the restrictiveness of a country’s FDI rules.

It takes into account four main types of restrictions: foreign equity restrictions; discriminatory screening or approval mechanisms; restrictions on key foreign personnel and operational restrictions.

Implementation issues are not addressed and factors such as the degree of transparency or discretion in granting approvals are not taken into account.

This indicator is measure as an index of the total and nine component sectors taking values between 0 for open and 1 for closed.