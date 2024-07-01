Foreign direct investment (FDI) income receipts by partner country is the total returns within a year on direct investment stocks received by investors in the reporting economy from their direct investment enterprises abroad, by source countries.

It consists of earnings on equity investments plus interests on debt receivables by investors resident in the reporting economy from enterprises resident in the source country or region.

This indicator is limited to eight selected destination countries and World, while the source database includes FDI income receipts for worldwide destinations.

The indicator enables the identification of the major sources of FDI income receipts for economies in that year. FDI income receipts are allocated to the immediate counterpart country for all OECD countries.

This indicator is measured in million USD.