Foreign direct investment (FDI) income receipts by industry is the total returns within a year on direct investment stocks received by investors in the reporting economy from their direct investment enterprises abroad, by industry.

It consists of earnings on equity investments plus interests on debt receivables by investors resident in the reporting economy from enterprises resident abroad, by industry sectors. The indicator is shown for a restricted list of nine ISIC4 industries from a wider selection in the source database.

This indicator is measured in million USD.