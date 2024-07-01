Foreign direct investment (FDI) income payments by partner country is the total returns within a year on direct investment stocks paid by enterprises in the reporting economy to their foreign investors, by destination countries. It consists of earnings on equity investments plus interests on debt payables by enterprises resident in the reporting economy to their foreign investors resident in the destination country or region.

This indicator is limited to eight selected destination countries and World, while the source database includes inward payments for worldwide destinations. The indicator enables the identification of the major destinations of FDI income payments for economies in that year.

FDI income payments are allocated to the immediate counterpart country for all OECD countries.

This indicator is measured in million USD.