Enrolment rates in secondary and tertiary education are expressed as net enrolment rates, which are calculated by dividing the number of students of a particular age enrolled in these levels of education by the size of the population of that age. Generally, figures are based on head counts and do not distinguish between full-time and part-time study. In some OECD countries, part-time education is only partially covered in the reported data.
Enrolment rate in secondary and tertiary education
Enrolment rates in secondary and tertiary education are expressed as net enrolment rates, which are calculated by dividing the number of students of a particular age enrolled in these levels of education by the size of the population of that age.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
The OECD Education GPS brings the world of education to your fingertips and provides you with easy access to the OECD's wealth of data on education policies and practices.gpseducation.oecd.org
-
ToolThe OECD Learning Compass 2030 is an evolving learning framework that sets out an aspirational vision for the future of education.
-
This dashboard shows how education systems responded to the COVID-19 pandemic through school closures and other measures.
-
This dashboard covers policy responses of OECD host countries to ensure the lasting inclusion of Ukrainian refugees in education.
-
This dashboard displays the structure of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programmes and their respective attributes.
-
The Education Policy Reforms Finder contains information about more than 1 600 education policy reforms in 38 education systems.