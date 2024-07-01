Enrolment rates in early childhood education and care (ECEC) are expressed as net enrolment rates, which are calculated by dividing the number of students of a particular age group enrolled in ECEC by the size of the population of that age group. Generally, figures are based on head counts and do not distinguish between full-time and part-time enrolment.
Enrolment rate in early childhood education
