Employment rate is the extent to which available labour resources (people available to work) are being used.

Employed people are those aged 15 or over who report that they have worked in gainful employment for at least one hour in the previous week or who had a job but were absent from work during the reference week. The working age population refers to people aged 15 to 64.

The rate is calculated both as a calendar and seasonally adjusted ratio of the employed to the working age population.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of working age population and in thousands of employed persons aged 15 to 64.