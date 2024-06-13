Employment rate by age group

The employment rate for a given age group is measured as the number of employed people of a given age as a percentage of the total number of people in that same age group. Employed people are defined as those aged 15 and over who report that they have worked in gainful employment for at least one hour in the previous week or who had a job but were absent from work during the reference week while having a formal job attachment. Employment rates are shown for four age groups: people aged 15-64 (the working age population): people aged 15 to 24 (those just entering the labour market following education); people aged 25 to 54 (those in their prime working lives); people aged 55 to 64 (those passing the peak of their career and approaching retirement). This indicator is seasonally adjusted and it is measured as a percentage in same age group.