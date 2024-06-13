Employees by business size

An enterprise is defined as a legal entity possessing the right to conduct business on its own, for example a corporation, a quasi- corporation, a non-profit institution or an unincorporated enterprise. For this indicator, enterprises are classified according to their size by number of people employed: 1 to 9 persons employed (micro enterprises), 10 to 19 and 20 to 49 (small enterprises), 50 to 249 (medium-sized enterprises), and 250 or more persons employed (large enterprises). The definition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is an enterprise that employs fewer than 250 people. This indicator is measured as the number of enterprises by size, as measured by the number of employees. in the manufacturing sector.