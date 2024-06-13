An enterprise is defined as a legal entity possessing the right to conduct business on its own, for example a corporation, a quasi- corporation, a non-profit institution or an unincorporated enterprise. For this indicator, enterprises are classified according to their size by number of people employed: 1 to 9 persons employed (micro enterprises), 10 to 19 and 20 to 49 (small enterprises), 50 to 249 (medium-sized enterprises), and 250 or more persons employed (large enterprises). The definition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is an enterprise that employs fewer than 250 people. This indicator is measured as the number of enterprises by size, as measured by the number of employees. in the manufacturing sector.
Employees by business size
An enterprise is defined as a legal entity possessing the right to conduct business on its own, for example a corporation, a quasi- corporation, a non-profit institution or an unincorporated enterprise.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorLabour productivity is defined as real gross domestic product (GDP) per hour worked.
-
IndicatorNuclear power plants is defined as the number of nuclear units in operation as of 1 January 2019.
-
IndicatorThe native-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
13 June 2024
-
-