Doctors are defined as "practising" doctors providing direct care to patients. However for some countries (Canada, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Turkey), due to lack of comparable data, the figures correspond to "professionally active" doctors, including doctors working in the health sector as managers, educators, researchers, etc. (adding another 5-10% of doctors). Doctors are usually generalists who assume responsibility for the provision of continuing care to individuals and families, or specialists such as paediatricians, obstetricians/gynaecologists, psychiatrists, medical specialists and surgical specialists. This indicator is measured per 1 000 inhabitants.