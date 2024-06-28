Consumer confidence index (CCI) is a standardised confidence indicator providing an indication of future developments of households’ consumption and saving.

The index is based upon answers regarding household’s expected financial situation, their sentiment about the general economic situation, unemployment and capability of savings. An indicator above 100 signals a boost in the consumers’ confidence towards the future economic situation, as a consequence of which they are less prone to save, and more inclined to spend money on major purchases in the next 12 months. Values below 100 indicate a pessimistic attitude towards future developments in the economy, possibly resulting in a tendency to save more and consume less.

This indicator is measured as an amplitude adjusted index, long-term average = 100.