Composite leading indicator (CLI) is an index designed to provide early signals of turning points in business cycles showing fluctuation of the economic activity around its long-term potential level.

A country’s CLI comprises a set of component series selected from a wide range of key short-term economic indicators. CLIs show short-term economic movements in qualitative rather than quantitative terms. CLIs are compiled only for G20 countries plus Spain and five zone aggregates.

This indicator is measured as an amplitude adjusted index, long-term average = 100.