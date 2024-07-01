This indicator looks at adult education level as defined by the highest level of education completed by the 25-64 year-old population. There are three levels: below upper-secondary, upper secondary and tertiary education. Upper secondary education typically follows completion of lower secondary schooling. Lower secondary education completes provision of basic education, usually in a more subject-oriented way and with more specialised teachers. The indicator is measured as a percentage of same age population; for tertiary and upper secondary, data are also broken down by gender.
Adult education level
