Blockchain knows no borders: How can global governance meet the challenge?

Blockchain can present some novel questions and challenges for policy makers, but many blockchain issues are simply digitalisation issues, and oftentimes governments don’t need to reinvent the wheel to respond. Best practices and policy tools around international regulatory co-operation, agile rulemaking and adapting to digital transformation already exist to support national and international approaches, and many of these are housed at the OECD. The same is true of international standards on business conduct and market integrity, which are technology and sector neutral and so cover activities on blockchain networks.

At the same time, there are a number of issues which are specific to the technology which should be addressed by governments, such as the obvious requirement for decentralised networks and services to comply with local laws, and the need for transparency and accountability in the governance of distributed systems. Experience from crypto-asset markets, where service providers often plead ignorance to applicable financial regulations, also underline the value of public authorities setting specific expectations for market participants when it comes to emerging technologies, and to clearly articulate regulatory perimeters – even if these ought to be reasonably assumed.

Achieving this at the necessary international level will require a concerted effort between countries, and the OECD has developed a blueprint to do exactly this. The OECD Recommendation on Blockchain and Other Decentralised Ledger Technologies is expected to be adopted by OECD ministers at their Ministerial Council Meeting this week, and is set to be the world’s first international policy standard on blockchain technology adopted by governments.

The Recommendation contains principles to guide governments towards a common framework for blockchain adoption and innovation, as well as principles directed to all blockchain actors to ensure market integrity, efficiency and fairness. It will drive the OECD’s work on blockchain in the years ahead as a foundation for international co-operation on this emerging technology, and an important tool towards a consistent, innovation-friendly international policy environment – and we’ll be taking this agenda forward in our annual Global Blockchain Policy Forum this September.