Blockchain knows no borders: How can global governance meet the challenge?

The latest report from the OECD’s Global Blockchain Policy Forum underlines the opportunities for blockchain to support cross-border economic activity, and the need for international co-operation to realise these benefits and mitigate risks to global governance. OECD’s Oliver Garrett-Jones unpacks what this means for governments and industry, and where international efforts are headed.

Blog
