Measuring Foreign Direct Investment in Regions

FDI flows measure the value of direct investment during a given period. FDI stocks capture the accumulated level of direct investment at a given point in time. An important part of FDI are equity-based investments that can come as greenfield FDI or brownfield FDI. Greenfield investments are those where a firm sets up or expands their business operations abroad, whereas brownfield investments are those where a firm acquires a significant ownership share of an existing firm abroad. This project uses both official data on FDI flows and stocks as well as commercial data capturing greenfield and brownfield investment to understand how FDI and the related economic opportunities are spatially distributed.