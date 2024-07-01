Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Italy: Enhancing international partnership and co-operation in Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto Regions

This project contributes to the OECD’s broader efforts to strengthen decentralised development co-operation (DDC). Through the analysis of project track records, field interviews and comparative policy analysis, we aim to enhance the inclusiveness, efficiency and effectiveness of regions’ international engagements.

Go to top