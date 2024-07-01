Italy: Enhancing international partnership and co-operation in Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto Regions

In recent years, international development co-operation has shifted from a donor-recipient to a partnership approach, and there is a growing awareness among regional and local policy makers that engaging in DDC can bring reputational, political and economic benefits. The OECD has a solid track record in supporting policy enhancement in this field. Providing evidence-based advice and a peer-learning platform for policy makers is an important part of this effort. Well-designed DDC strategies can help places leverage complementarities with partners and maximise returns to local communities.

Implementation period: 2022-2024