Integration of Regions in Global Value Chains

By developing measures and indicators on regions' embeddedness in global value chains (GVCs), the OECD provides analysis that helps policymakers identify opportunities for economic development at the subnational level.

The emergence of modern communication technologies and declining trade costs have increased the fragmentation of economic activity, with production processes spreading over multiple countries and firms. Traditional trade statistics do not adequately describe the complexity of such global economic interactions. Using state-of-the-art metrics to measure GVCs at the subnational level can help shed light on the links between regions and the global economy.