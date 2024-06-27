Meetings of the Spatial Productivity Lab

The Spatial Productivity Lab (SPL) at the OECD Trento Centre for Local Development is a research laboratory that generates and disseminates knowledge on the local drivers of productivity growth, helping policy makers to understand how to boost economic growth in their region.

We organise meetings with local and global partners to address challenges in regional, city, and rural growth.

We foster collaborative environments within the region, connecting local stakeholders, researchers, and policymakers to share insights and best practices. Together, we bridge across OECD regions confronting similar challenges, amplifying our collective impact through shared learning and collaboration.

The events, online or in person, are all open to civil society and all those interested in the topic upon free registration.