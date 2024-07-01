Please find below links to participant notes and profiles that highlight some key findings from TALIS 2013 and 2014 for individual countries and territories.

Reports from participants are in the language of the country or territory they concern. The opinions expressed and arguments employed in these documents do not necessarily represent the official views of the OECD, its member countries, or non-members who have participated in any related work and the links to these documents does not imply any endorsement of or responsibility for, the opinions, ideas, or information presented in these presentations. This page is subject to the Disclaimers section of the General Terms and Conditions of the OECD website: http://www.oecd.org/termsandconditions

See also the Report on Europe by the European Commission and the Eurydice Report: The Teaching Profession in Europe: Practices, Perceptions, and Policies (published on 25 June 2015).