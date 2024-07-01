Education & Skills Online FAQ

Education & Skills Online is an assessment tool designed to provide individual-level results that are linked to the OECD Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC) measures of literacy, numeracy and problem solving in technology-rich environments. All results are comparable to the measures used in PIAAC and can be benchmarked against the national and international results available for the participating countries. In addition, the assessment contains non-cognitive measures of skill use, career interest, health and well-being.
Overview
Education & Skills Online is available in the following country-specific language versions:
- Czech
- English (Australia, Canada, Ireland and US)
- Estonian
- French (Canada)
- Italian
- Japanese
- Russian (Estonia, Russian Federation)
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Spanish (Chile, Spain and US)
Education & Skills Online has been developed as an assessment relevant to youth and adults of all ages. Institutions, organisations or local governments can use the online tool to assess the skills of a particular population with the goal of providing training or for research purposes.
- Organisations providing adult literacy and numeracy training that wish to have information that can help identify the strengths and weaknesses of learners and compare them against national and international benchmarks.
- Educational institutions such as universities, vocational education and training centres that can use Education & Skills Online as a screening tool for incoming students to help determine their need for literacy/numeracy courses.
- Researchers who would like to have access to an assessment that is benchmarked to PIAAC results.
- Government organisations interested in assessing the learning needs of unemployed adults, at risk groups or economically disadvantaged adults.
- Public or private companies seeking to identify training needs in their workforce.
The test is available only in computer-based format and can be taken on any computer that is connected to the internet and meets the system requirements for the test. Test takers receive a code they must enter in order to start the test. Institutions, organisations or researchers may purchase access codes. Purchasers are responsible for providing the codes to the test takers.
Download all the information about Education & Skills Online in English and also in other languages: Czech, Estonian, Italian, Japanese, Slovak, Slovenian and Spanish.
Education & Skills Online is a joint initiative of the OECD, participating countries and the European Commission. The development of the assessment was possible thanks to the financial support of the European Commission.
Skills assessed
What is assessed in Education & Skills Online?
Education & Skills Online assesses a set of cognitive and non-cognitive skills that individuals need for full participation in modern societies.
The Education & Skills Online cognitive measures of literacy, numeracy, reading components, and problem solving in technology-rich environments are based on the frameworks used for the OECD Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC). The Literacy and Numeracy assessments contain a combination of items from the PIAAC survey and new items developed for Education & Skills Online. The Reading Components and Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments assessments contain only items from the PIAAC survey. The different components of the test are define as follows:
- Literacy
Literacy is defined as understanding, evaluating, using and engaging with written texts to participate in society, to achieve one’s goals, and to develop one’s knowledge and potential. The Education & Skills Online literacy items were developed and selected to represent three major aspects of processing continuous and non-continuous texts and documents: accessing and identifying, integrating and interpreting, and reflecting on and evaluating information.
The Literacy questions measure how well a person understands and uses information found in materials such as newspapers, brochures, manuals or websites. They also measure how well one finds and uses information in forms, schedules, charts or tables of information.
- Reading Components
To provide more detailed information about adults with poor literacy, the assessment of literacy administers an additional test of “reading component” skills to those adults with low skills. Reading components are the building blocks of literacy and the basic reading component skills that are needed for effective reading such as word recognition, decoding skills, vocabulary knowledge and fluency. This module helps distinguish between those who lack basic reading component skills from those who have mastered the mechanics of reading but are not skilled at comprehension.
- Numeracy
Numeracy is defined as the ability to access, use, interpret and communicate mathematical information and ideas, in order to engage in and manage the mathematical demands of a range of situations in adult life.
- Problem Solving in Technology-Rich Environments
Problem solving in technology-rich environments refers to the ability to use technology to solve problems and accomplish complex tasks. It is not a measure of “computer literacy”, but rather of the capacity to operate within a digital environment to solve the types of problem that adults face in their everyday life as users of digital technologies.
The questions measure how well a person uses different types of technology to solve everyday problems and complete tasks to successfully meet goals. They also measure how well one understands and uses information in different environments, such as email, web pages, or spreadsheets. In this test, a problem is any situation where one doesn’t already have a good idea about how to achieve a goal. This may be because the strategy to use does not appear obvious or because one has never tried such a task in the past.
Education & Skills Online includes non-cognitive skills Assessments that provide information on the use of skills at work and at home, the career interests of respondents, and respondents’ health and well-being. These categories of questions assess various factors that can have an impact on training and success in the workplace. They are:
- Skill Use
The skill use assessment utilises items from PIAAC to assess the specific skills that respondents use in both their work and daily lives. The questions in this module focus on skills associated with reading, writing, use of mathematical information and ideas, and information and communications technology. These activities are important for building and maintaining skills in literacy, numeracy, and problem solving in technology-rich environments. The results for this assessment are linked to the PIAAC skill use scales.
- Career Interest and Intentionality
This assessment measures an individual’s preferences for different types of work activities and environments and the level of an individual’s intention to seek out new job opportunities and career- and job-related training. Research suggests that career interests not only drive individuals’ choices in educational and occupational development but also are key predictors of achievement including educational attainment, job performance, occupational prestige, and income. This assessment provides a career interest profile across six dimensions, a career fit index and identifies gaps between an individual’s level of intentionality for finding a job and action taken to do so.
- Subjective Well-Being and Health
The online assessment of subjective well-being and health is an important information source to policymakers who examine the well-being of the young and adult population and subpopulations, including workers and those seeking work. Measures of subjective health and well-being offer policymakers a valuable tool in assessing both the impact of policy as well as progress made toward short- and long-term goals. Questions cover the main components of subjective well-being: life evaluation and positive and negative affect, in addition to subjective health and well-being. The health indicators include measures of subjective health, sleep quality, body mass index (BMI), smoking, diet, and exercise.
Education & Skills Online includes also a short background questionnaire with nine questions covering demographic characteristics, social and linguistic background, education, and employment status.
Assessment design
The estimated time needed to take the core modules is 65 minutes. The core modules consists of the background questionnaire and the literacy and numeracy assessment. All of the other modules are optional. The entire test is expected to take 120 minutes (this includes the core literacy and numeracy assessments, reading components and problem solving in technology-rich environments, and the non-cognitive assessments). The test taker should take the literacy and numeracy assessments in one sitting, but the other assessment do not need to be taken at the same time as the literacy and numeracy assessment. The test taker may use the test authorisation code to log into the test system and complete additional modules at a later time.
Assessment administration
How is the assessment administered?
Education & Skills Online is available on the internet on a fee-paying basis. In order to access the assessment, purchasers will need to fill out a purchasing form and send it to the email indicated in this form. Purchasers will receive access to the test in the form of codes that they may download from the online administration portal. Test takers receive a code they must enter in order to start the test from any computer that meets the system requirements.
After purchasing Education & Skills Online, purchasers will be given access to an online administration portal where they can manage their test inventory and view test results. The online administration portal allows institutions to:
- Monitor test completion
- Download test result data in an Excel spreadsheet for analysis
- Search for and view score reports for tests that have been taken
- Create additional administration portal users for their organisation
- Create up to two organisational levels below the purchasing institution to organise their test codes
- Read the technical documentation
Purchasers will be able to download the assessment results from the administration portal. The results will be attached to an authorisation code as the unique identifier of the individual test-taker. No personal information from test-takers (names, email addresses, phone numbers) will be demanded or collected by Education & Skills Online; therefore, no personal information is stored in the system.
The purchaser will own the data and will have exclusive access to the data collected in the administration portal. No one else will have access to the data unless individual test-takers grant access to it.
To take the test, you must have a computer that meets the following requirements:
- Operating Systems: Windows 8 or Mac OSX version 10.11
- Internet Access
- Browser: Firefox – most current version or one version older than most current
- A color monitor capable of a screen resolution of 1024 x 768.
Purchasing
Education & Skills Online is available to purchase by institutional customers such as education providers, public or private sector organisations, non-government organisations or by individuals affiliated with such institutions such as researchers.
To purchase the assessment, a Purchase order must be completed and sent to: cbt-support@etsglobal.org. The delivery of and user support for the assessment is provided by Education Testing Services (ETS) on behalf of the OECD.
Customers may purchase a cognitive or a non-cognitive assessment package, or a bundled package that includes both packages.
- The cognitive assessment package contains:
- the background questionnaire
- literacy and numeracy assessment (core modules)
- problem solving and reading components assessment (optional modules)
- The non-cognitive assessment package contains the following modules:
- the background questionnaire
- skill use
- subjective well-being and health
- career interest and intentionality
- The bundled package contains:
- the background questionnaire
- literacy and numeracy assessment (core modules)
- problem solving and reading components assessment (optional modules)
- skill use module
- subjective well-being and health module
- career interest and intentionality module
By purchasing the cognitive assessments together with the non-cognitive assessments, the customer is able to generate authorisation codes that will be used by test takers across the modules. That is, the test administration and results for each module for an individual will be linked through the unique authorisation code. In a bundled package, the test taker will first complete the core background questionnaire and the core literacy and numeracy assessments, followed by, either or both of the optional problem solving and reading components measures (depending on the individual’s skill level), and then will be able to take each non-cognitive module either immediately following the core cognitive assessment or at a later date. Once the test taker begins the test he or she will have 60 days before the code expires.
Alternatively, customers may purchase the cognitive and non-cognitive packages separately; however, the authorisation codes will not be unique across the packages. In other words, should the decision be made at a later time to purchase the non-cognitive package, the institution will need to assign separate authorisation codes for the cognitive and non-cognitive packages to a test taker. It will then be the responsibility of the institution to devise and maintain a system for linking the codes for an individual test taker and later for merging the results for the two codes in order to conduct analyses using both cognitive and non-cognitive results.
Cost of the assessment
Pricing Schedule
Quantity of Packages
Price/Unit (in Euros)
Core Assessment Package
Non-cognitive Assessment Package
Bundled Core and Non-cognitive Assessment Package
<5,000
€9.00
€2.00
€11.00
5,000 – 10,000
€8.25
€2.00
€10.25
10,001 – 25,000
€7.75
€2.00
€9.75
25,001 – 75,000
€7.00
€2.00
€9.00
75,001 – 149,999
€6.00
€2.00
€8.00
150,000 +
€5.00
€2.00
€7.00
Purchases may be made in Euros or US Dollars (at the Euro exchange rate).
Data
Education & Skills Online purchasers will be able to download assessment results from the administration portal. The purchaser will own the data and therefore has the responsibility of notifying individuals of their rights and obtaining any permission necessary for sharing the data that has been collected. Only the purchaser will have access to the data collected.
No personal information from test-takers (names, email addresses, phone numbers) is collected by Education & Skills Online; therefore, no personal information is stored in the system. The authorisation code is the unique identifier of the individual test-taker.
The following data fields will be included in the data download spreadsheet:
General Information Data Fields (for all package types)
- Authorisation Code
- Institution Name & ID
- Language
- Background questionnaire answers (9)
- Start date and time (for each module)
- Last accessed date and time (for each module)
Core Cognitive Data Fields
- Literacy and Numeracy scale scores
- Reading Components scores (rate & accuracy) for vocabulary, sentence comprehension, and passage comprehension
- Problem solving scale score
Non-cognitive Data Fields
Skill Use
- Levels for Reading, Writing, Numeracy, and ICT at work and at home (8 scores)
- Responses to 6 questions about computer use
Career Interest & Intentionality
- Scores for each of the 6 interest categories
- ISCO-08 codes and job fit level for current and intended jobs
- ISCO-08 codes for the 20 best-fitting jobs
- ISCO-08 codes for the 10 poorest-fitting jobs
- Levels for questions about intention of finding a new job/seeking training
Subjective Well-Being and Health
- Life Satisfaction, Positive Affect, and Negative Affect levels (low/medium/high)
- Subjective Health level (good/fair/poor)
- BMI class
- Sleep, Diet, Smoking, and Physical Activity levels
Reporting
Education & Skills Online will provide score reports that include the following:
- Descriptive reports that characterise strengths and weaknesses in the skill areas assessed
- Scores that will be reported in terms of described proficiency levels that capture the progression of task complexity and difficulty for the cognitive domains
- Summary information for each of the non-cognitive areas
- Comparative information for both the cognitive and non-cognitive areas that will benchmark results against selected national and international PIAAC results
Purchasers of the test can download the individual records of test-takers (background information and assessment results) in spreadsheet format for analysis.
Education & Skills Online is designed to provide reliable and valid estimates of the proficiency of individual test-takers in literacy, numeracy and problem solving in technology-rich environments on the relevant PIAAC scales.
Some users may wish to use Education & Skills online to estimate the proficiency of particular groups through the conduct of research and evaluation studies. The extent to which the results from Education & Skills Online provide reliable estimates of the proficiency of groups will depend on a range of factors in addition to the reliability and validity of the Education & Skills Online instruments. These include sample design and selection, the level and pattern of non-response and the level of standardisation of the testing situation. It is the responsibility of users to ensure that good research practice is followed in the design, implementation and reporting of any research based on the use of Education & Skills Online.
The OECD takes no responsibility for the results and conclusions of studies that use data derived from Education & Skills Online. In reporting the results of any studies using results from Education & Skills Online, users should not claim or imply that the OECD endorses the findings and conclusions in any way or that the OECD is the source of these results.
Users should acknowledge that Education & Skills Online is a product of the OECD and that its development has been supported by the European Commission in any publications that report results from studies using the tool.
Core Cognitive Assessments
Scores will be provided in an easy-to-read score report after test takers complete each assessment in the test. The score reports provide the test taker with a numerical score on the PIAAC scale, a description of their strengths and weaknesses in the area tested, and a comparison to scores of similar test takers in their country or internationally.
- How the Scales Are Divided into Levels
The proficiency scales range from 0 to 500 and are designed so the scores represent degrees of proficiency in a particular aspect of literacy, numeracy or problem solving in technology-rich environments. There are easier and harder tasks for each proficiency scale. Each scale is divided into proficiency levels based on the knowledge and skills required to complete the tasks within those levels.
Respondents at a particular level not only demonstrate knowledge and skills associated with that level but also the proficiencies required at lower levels. Thus, respondents scoring at Level 2 are also proficient at Level 1.
- What the Levels Mean
Scores on each of the three scales are characterised in terms of levels that capture the progression of complexity and difficulty of the tasks in the tests. Below Level 1 represents the lowest level of proficiency, while each succeeding Level represents higher proficiency.
- How the Levels Are Determined
To create the scales, expert groups in literacy, numeracy and problem solving in technology-rich environments met with psychometricians and test developers and reviewed data, looked at the tasks along the 500-point scales, and determined the requisite skills and knowledge to complete those tasks progressively increased along the scale.
Score Range
- For literacy and numeracy, scores will be given in 10-point increments ranging from 0 to 500 for each of the scales measured. Each score will fall into one of five levels based on the knowledge and skills required to complete the tasks within those levels.
- Below Level 1 – 0 to 175
- Level 1 – 176 to 225
- Level 2 – 226 to 275
- Level 3 – 276 to 325
- Level 4/5 – 326 and above
- For problem solving in technology-rich environments, your score will be given in 10-point increments from 0 to 500. Each score will fall into one of four levels:
- Below Level 1 – 0 to 240
- Level 1 – 241 to 290
- Level 2 – 291 to 340
- Level 3 – 341 and above
Scores for Non-cognitive Assessments
After each non-cognitive module, scores and an explanation of what they mean will be provided in a score report.
- Skill Use
The Skill Use module assesses how often adults use the skills associated with reading, writing, numeracy, and information and communication technology (ICT) in their home and work lives, for a total of eight scores. The score report for this module will tell adults whether their use of skills in each of the eight skill use areas is low, moderate, or high. Test takers who report never using any of the skills in an area will receive a score of not applicable. The results for this assessment are linked to the PIAAC skill use scales.
The scores reported in the score have the following definitions:
- Not Applicable: The test taker reported that he or she never engaged in any of the activities involving this skill.
- Low: The test taker reported that he or she rarely engaged in most of the activities involving this skill.
- Moderate: The test taker reported that his or her engagement in activities varied in terms of how many activities you did and how often you did them.
- High: The test taker reported that he or she engaged in most activities most days or every day.
- Career Interest and Intentionality
The Career Interest and Intentionality module measures adults’ preferences for different types of work activities and environments, how well their interests match their current or intended job and the level of their intention to seek out new job opportunities and career- and job-related training. Test takers receive scores in three areas:
- Career Interest helps test takers identify the type of work they like to do by giving them an interest score in six areas: Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising, and Conventional.
- Career Fit uses the test taker’s interests identified during the test to determine how well their interests align with their current job or desired job. It also provides a list of 20 careers that are the best match for the individual’s interests and the 10 careers that are the worst match for the individual’s interests.
- Career Intentionality compares test takers’ intention to seek a new job and/or additional training, confidence in seeking a new job, and intention to seek a new job to other Education & Skills Online test takers and assigns a score of high, moderate, or low.
- Subjective Well-Being and Health
Subjective Well-Being refers to how people think and feel about their lives. In general, people who have a positive view of their own lives are hopeful for the future and have more positive experiences. They are likely to have higher Subjective Well-Being. Researchers have found that people with higher subjective well-being are usually more productive and more successful in their personal and professional lives. They are more likely to live longer, healthier lives. The questions in this test have been used in many research studies worldwide. The score report describes test takers’ results in three major areas of Subjective Well-Being: Life Satisfaction, Positive Affect, and Negative Affect.
The Life Satisfaction aspect of Subjective Well-Being refers to how people think about their lives overall. How people feel about their lives is shown by such things as moods and emotions experienced day to day. The experience of positive emotions, such as joy or excitement, is called Positive Affect. The experience of negative emotions, such as anger, distress, or shame, is called Negative Affect. The test taker receives a high, moderate, or low score for life satisfaction, positive affect, and negative affect.
Leading a healthy lifestyle is important for adults to reach their best physical and mental health and well-being. A healthy lifestyle includes having a positive outlook on health, maintaining a healthy weight, and adopting healthy behaviours and habits. This module summarises health attitudes and behaviours of the test taker, including health outlook, body mass index, diet and nutrition, smoking, exercise, and sleep.