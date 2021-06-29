Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, at G20 Foreign Affairs and Development Ministerial Meetings, Bari and Matera, Italy, 28-29 June 2021

Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, participated in the G20 Foreign Affairs and Development Ministerial Meetings, in Bari and Matera (Italy), on 28 - 29 June 2021.

The Secretary-General delivered remarks at the Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting in the session on Global Governance, and the session on Africa. He also delivered remarks on Food Security at the Foreign Affairs and Development joint ministerial session and remarks on Financing for Sustainable Development and Territorial Development at the Development Ministerial Session.

While in Bari and Matera, the Secretary-General held bilateral meetings with high-level authorities attending the meetings.